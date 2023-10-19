News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Photographs from Fred Longworth High School from 1998 to 2010

Talented dancers, young athletes and some well-known faces appear in this collection of photographs from Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

They were taken at the school between 1998 and 2010.

Eight of 16 boys who had opted to take GCSE dance at Fred Longworth High School - Matthew Baines, Alex Marrow, Chris Anderton, Antonio Rosell, Johnathan Branagh, Roy Kingsley, Conor Saunders and Ben Jackson

Eight of 16 boys who had opted to take GCSE dance at Fred Longworth High School - Matthew Baines, Alex Marrow, Chris Anderton, Antonio Rosell, Johnathan Branagh, Roy Kingsley, Conor Saunders and Ben Jackson Photo: Paul Greenwood

Fred Longworth High School opened a nurture unit where small groups of specially selected pupils were taught basic life skills

Fred Longworth High School opened a nurture unit where small groups of specially selected pupils were taught basic life skills Photo: Paul Greenwood

Chief Supt Ian Harrison hands over a certificate to drama teacher Kirsty McLeod and Fred Longworth High School pupils after they came first in the Make A Difference project

Chief Supt Ian Harrison hands over a certificate to drama teacher Kirsty McLeod and Fred Longworth High School pupils after they came first in the Make A Difference project Photo: Gary Kelman

Fred Longworth High Schools dancers get ready for a performance at the Bridgewater Hall - Taylor Byrnes, Chloe Turnbull, Emma Lloyd, Claire Chilton, Anthony Pendlebury and Rebecca Healey

Fred Longworth High Schools dancers get ready for a performance at the Bridgewater Hall - Taylor Byrnes, Chloe Turnbull, Emma Lloyd, Claire Chilton, Anthony Pendlebury and Rebecca Healey Photo: John Leatherbarrow

