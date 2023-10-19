RETRO: Photographs from Fred Longworth High School from 1998 to 2010

Talented dancers, young athletes and some well-known faces appear in this collection of photographs from Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley.
They were taken at the school between 1998 and 2010.
1. Fred Longworth High School
Eight of 16 boys who had opted to take GCSE dance at Fred Longworth High School - Matthew Baines, Alex Marrow, Chris Anderton, Antonio Rosell, Johnathan Branagh, Roy Kingsley, Conor Saunders and Ben Jackson Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Fred Longworth High School
Fred Longworth High School opened a nurture unit where small groups of specially selected pupils were taught basic life skills Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Fred Longworth High School
Chief Supt Ian Harrison hands over a certificate to drama teacher Kirsty McLeod and Fred Longworth High School pupils after they came first in the Make A Difference project Photo: Gary Kelman
4. Fred Longworth High School
Fred Longworth High Schools dancers get ready for a performance at the Bridgewater Hall - Taylor Byrnes, Chloe Turnbull, Emma Lloyd, Claire Chilton, Anthony Pendlebury and Rebecca Healey Photo: John Leatherbarrow