St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball, Holland Hall Hotel. Rear; Peter Grogan, Matthew Bennett, Martin Fielding, Michael Hale, Ryan Liptrot and Adam Crawford. Front; Jane Finney, Lauren Bamber, Kelly Doherty, Stephanie Brady and Vikki Woosey.
RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: Wigan school proms 2009-style

This week we are looking back 13 years to when Year 11 school leavers dressed to impress at their end-of-school proms.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Do you recognise yourselves or old classmates?

1. 2009

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. The boys putting on the Ritz at the JJB Stadium.

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

2. 2009

Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith High School at their High school prom held at Holland Hall, Orrell 2009. Pictured are LtR; Chelsie (correct) Kenndey, Laken Hives, Nicola Flynn, Jayne McKiddie, Amy Cavadina

Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. 2009

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. from left, Briony Jolley, Lois Cox, Hayley Ainscough, Sophie Booth, Kirsty Simpkin and Cleo Byrne.

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. 2009

Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith High School at their High school prom held at Holland Hall, Orrell 2009. from left, Catherine Callaghan, Alex Devany, Shona Smith, Laura Beattie, Lauren O Donnell and Jordan Mulcrow.

Photo: Paul Greenwood

