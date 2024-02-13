We have looked through our archives for photographs of celebrations related to February 14 and found everything from themed meals to craft activities for children.
1. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years
. Photo: National World
2. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years
Funny Valentine's cards at Simm's stationery shop in Wigan in 1967 Photo: National World
3. National World
Yasmin Baker, 16, with her pink heart during a Valentine's Day craft session in Makinson Arcade in 2019 Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years
Special alphabetti spaghetti cans for Valentine's Day made at Heinz in Kitt Green only have the letters to spell "Marry Me" Photo: Submitted