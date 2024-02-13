News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Retro: picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

Love is in the air as young and old people across Wigan prepare for Valentine’s Day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

We have looked through our archives for photographs of celebrations related to February 14 and found everything from themed meals to craft activities for children.

.

1. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Funny Valentine's cards at Simm's stationery shop in Wigan in 1967

2. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

Funny Valentine's cards at Simm's stationery shop in Wigan in 1967 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Yasmin Baker, 16, with her pink heart during a Valentine's Day craft session in Makinson Arcade in 2019

3. National World

Yasmin Baker, 16, with her pink heart during a Valentine's Day craft session in Makinson Arcade in 2019 Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Special alphabetti spaghetti cans for Valentine's Day made at Heinz in Kitt Green only have the letters to spell "Marry Me"

4. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

Special alphabetti spaghetti cans for Valentine's Day made at Heinz in Kitt Green only have the letters to spell "Marry Me" Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan