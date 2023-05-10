Retro picture special: 10 years since Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup
A whole decade has passed since underdogs Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup with a shock 1-0 victory over Manchester City in 2013, when Ben Watson's injury time winner sealed the greatest win in the club’s history. Here we look back at some of the fantastic moments of that glorious game 10 years ago to the day.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:42 BST
Wigan Athletic FA Cup Winners 2013
Page 1 of 9