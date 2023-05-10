News you can trust since 1853
Retro picture special: 10 years since Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup

A whole decade has passed since underdogs Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup with a shock 1-0 victory over Manchester City in 2013, when Ben Watson's injury time winner sealed the greatest win in the club’s history. Here we look back at some of the fantastic moments of that glorious game 10 years ago to the day.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:42 BST

Wigan Athletic FA Cup Winners 2013

Wigan Athletic manager, Roberto Martinez and chairman Dave Whelan celebrates the historic win.

1. FA Cup final 2013

Wigan Athletic manager, Roberto Martinez and chairman Dave Whelan celebrates the historic win. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Winners

2. FA Cup final 2013

Winners Photo: Michelle Adamson

Wigan Athletic winning goal scorer Ben Watson celebrates with team-mate Callum McManaman (right) and the FA Cup trophy after the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

3. FA cup final 2013

Wigan Athletic winning goal scorer Ben Watson celebrates with team-mate Callum McManaman (right) and the FA Cup trophy after the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo: Dave Thompson

Latics goal-scorer Ben Watson.

4. FA Cup final 2013

Latics goal-scorer Ben Watson. Photo: Michelle Adamson

