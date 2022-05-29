RETRO PICTURE SPECIAL: The Queen's visits to Wigan

1. -
Four year old Louise Leatherbarrow enjoys her big moment as she presents a posy to the Queen watched by Wigan Council leader Bernard Coyle and Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis. Louise, from Westhoughton, was the daughter of a Wigan Council architectural technician.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Enthusiastic spectators who crowded onto the canal side outside The Orwell pub at the Heritage Centre to await the Queen's arrival.
Photo: Frank Orrell
A cheery wave for the crowds as the Queen's car leaves the Heritage Centre.
Photo: Frank Orrell
The Queen enjoying her tour of Heinz with Scott O'Hara, Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heinz Europe.
Photo: Frank Orrell