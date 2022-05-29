The Queen meets Heinz staff as she makes her tour.
The Queen meets Heinz staff as she makes her tour.

RETRO PICTURE SPECIAL: The Queen's visits to Wigan

As the nation gets ready to celebrate The Queen’s platinum jubilee, we have been mining our photographic archives for a look-back at when Wigan was graced with Her Majesty’s presence during several visits over the years.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 12:30 pm

RETRO – The Queen visits Wigan

1. -

Four year old Louise Leatherbarrow enjoys her big moment as she presents a posy to the Queen watched by Wigan Council leader Bernard Coyle and Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis. Louise, from Westhoughton, was the daughter of a Wigan Council architectural technician.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. -

Enthusiastic spectators who crowded onto the canal side outside The Orwell pub at the Heritage Centre to await the Queen's arrival.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. -

A cheery wave for the crowds as the Queen's car leaves the Heritage Centre.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. -

The Queen enjoying her tour of Heinz with Scott O'Hara, Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heinz Europe.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
WiganThe QueenQueenHer Majesty
Next Page
Page 1 of 7