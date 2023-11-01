RETRO: pictures from Wigan and Leigh College (1996-2000)

Here's a trip down Memory Lane for former students and staff of Wigan and Leigh College.
This collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive date primarily from the mid-1990s to the turn of the millennium.
1. The cast of the show Inferno at Wigan and Leigh College.
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. Wigan and Leigh College students Lesley Saunders, Louise Banks and Lisa Fillingham who paraded as TV and film stars to raise money for Children in Need
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. Wigan and Leigh College environmental science A-level students Carolyne Thorpe, left, and Lyndsay England, with some of the literature collected from a trip to Greece, during which they represented England at an environment conference
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Students from Wigan and Leigh College model their own creations at a Wigan Business and Professional Women's Style evening
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL