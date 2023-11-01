News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: pictures from Wigan and Leigh College (1996-2000)

Here's a trip down Memory Lane for former students and staff of Wigan and Leigh College.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

This collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive date primarily from the mid-1990s to the turn of the millennium.

1. The cast of the show Inferno at Wigan and Leigh College.

2. Wigan and Leigh College students Lesley Saunders, Louise Banks and Lisa Fillingham who paraded as TV and film stars to raise money for Children in Need

3. Wigan and Leigh College environmental science A-level students Carolyne Thorpe, left, and Lyndsay England, with some of the literature collected from a trip to Greece, during which they represented England at an environment conference

4. Students from Wigan and Leigh College model their own creations at a Wigan Business and Professional Women's Style evening

