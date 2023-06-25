News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: pictures of old Wigan pubs and their regulars

Here’s a selection of images from the Wigan Today vaults showing borough pubs, some still standing, many long gone, plus their regulars and events revolving around them.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

This journey takes you all the way from Victorian times to the 1990s.

.

1. It's the early 1990s and the Prince Of Wales Pub In Newtown officially named one of its rooms "The Latics Bar." Cutting the ribbon with regulars were Wigan Athletic players Roberto Martinez, Ian Kilford and Paul Warne

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

.

2. Like many other Wigan pubs, the Griffin in Standishgate was a familiar sight to rugby fans heading for Central Park

. Photo: Send in

.

3. Members of the Clarke family taken in the Cross Keys pub, Scholes in the 1940s

. Photo: Send in

.

4. Billy Boston and his wife Joan when they ran The Griffin pub in Standishgate in the 1990s

. Photo: SUBMITTED

