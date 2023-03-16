RETRO: Pictures of past St Patrick's Days in Wigan
Friday March 17 is St Patrick’s Day and here we look back at a variety of events celebrating that special occasion over the years in Wigan.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
1. ST PATRICK'S DAY
2004 - Edward's Bakery staff members, Moira Hughes and Moira Mason, try out the Irish Stew pies which will be on sale for St. Patrick's Day. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. ST PATRICK'S DAY
2009 - Duncan Edwards, of Edwards Bakery, Platt Bridge, and daughter Takira, two, with the Irish stew pies and green barm cakes to celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. St Patrick's Day
2018 - Annwen Archbold, Nicola Storey and Nicole Thompson celebrate St Patrick's Day at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan Photo: Julian Brown
4. ST PATRICK'S DAY
2018 - Connor Boyle, five, has fun celebrating St Patrick's Day events at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan Photo: Julian Brown