RETRO: Race for Life over the years
As fund-raisers are preparing for Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 17, we look back at previous events over the years.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th May 2023, 08:07 BST
1. 2007
Left to right, Dawn Roberts, Lynne Marsh and Glenis Evans with their medals at the end of the Race For Life on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 2007
The finishing line for Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2007
The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2006
The Race For Life gets under way at Haigh Hall on Wednesday 28th of June 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell