News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
18 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
19 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

RETRO: Race for Life over the years

As fund-raisers are preparing for Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 17, we look back at previous events over the years.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th May 2023, 08:07 BST

RETRO: Race for Life

Left to right, Dawn Roberts, Lynne Marsh and Glenis Evans with their medals at the end of the Race For Life on Sunday 24th of June 2007.

1. 2007

Left to right, Dawn Roberts, Lynne Marsh and Glenis Evans with their medals at the end of the Race For Life on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The finishing line for Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007.

2. 2007

The finishing line for Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007.

3. 2007

The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The Race For Life gets under way at Haigh Hall on Wednesday 28th of June 2006.

4. 2006

The Race For Life gets under way at Haigh Hall on Wednesday 28th of June 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Cancer Research UK