RETRO: Remembering the Wigan news in 1998

Warnings about the “suspected Millennium bug”, presentations and shop staff all featured in Wigan’s news back in 1998.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Here are some photographic reminders.

1998 - A course for computer users to deal with the suspected 'Millennium Bug' held at Wigan Investment Centre

1998 - A course for computer users to deal with the suspected 'Millennium Bug' held at Wigan Investment Centre

1998 Members of Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance with their certificates

1998 Members of Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance with their certificates

1998 - A reunion by former school pals at Hindley and Abram Grammar School raised cash for Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1998

1998 - A reunion by former school pals at Hindley and Abram Grammar School raised cash for Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1998

1998 - King's Royal Hussars army cadets moving from their Newtown Headquarters

1998 - King's Royal Hussars army cadets moving from their Newtown Headquarters

Wigan