RETRO: Remembering Wigan's pub landlords and landladies

Here are a selection of photographs taken from 1970 to the ’00s for stories or part of a weekly feature Pub Life – you might recognise a friendly face or two behind the bar.

By Michelle Adamson
1 hour ago

Landlord Colin Cook and regulars at the Market Hotel in Wigan in 1974.

1. 1974

Photo: Frank Orrell

The Anvil on Dorning Street in Wigan is The Pub of the Year 2002, awarded by CAMRA - The Campaign for Real Ale. Pictured with the Alan Ball Award is landlord Ian Thorpe.

2. 2002

Photo: Freelance

Wigan rugby legend Billy Boston behind the bar in his pub The Griffin on Standishgate Wigan in 1985

3. 1985

Photo: staff

Nick and Janet Hutchinson, landlord and landlady of The Crawford Arms, Red Rock in 2006

4. 2006

Photo: staff

