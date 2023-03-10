RETRO: Remembering Wigan's pub landlords and landladies
Here are a selection of photographs taken from 1970 to the ’00s for stories or part of a weekly feature Pub Life – you might recognise a friendly face or two behind the bar.
By Michelle Adamson
1 hour ago
1. 1974
Landlord Colin Cook and regulars at the Market Hotel in Wigan in 1974.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 2002
The Anvil on Dorning Street in Wigan is The Pub of the Year 2002, awarded by CAMRA - The Campaign for Real Ale. Pictured with the Alan Ball Award is landlord Ian Thorpe.
Photo: Freelance
3. 1985
Wigan rugby legend Billy Boston behind the bar in his pub The Griffin on Standishgate Wigan in 1985
Photo: staff
4. 2006
Nick and Janet Hutchinson, landlord and landlady of The Crawford Arms, Red Rock in 2006
Photo: staff