RETRO: Remembrance Day over the years

Remembrance Sunday falls this weekend (November 12) and military veterans, dignitaries and marching bands will once again be taking to the streets of the borough for parades followed by war memorial ceremonies, church services and the Last Post.
We have looked through our photographic archives and found a selection of previous Remembrance Sunday events covered in the Wigan borough over the decades.

The scene at Shevington annual service of remembrance in 2006

The scene at Shevington annual service of remembrance in 2006 Photo: Sub

D-Day veteran John Simm of the Royal Artillery with neighbour from Montrose Avenue Grenadier Guards cadet Gareth Whitehill at Wigan cenotaph

D-Day veteran John Simm of the Royal Artillery with neighbour from Montrose Avenue Grenadier Guards cadet Gareth Whitehill at Wigan cenotaph Photo: Frank Orrell

Remembrance Sunday held at Wigan Parish Church

Remembrance Sunday held at Wigan Parish Church Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

723 Squadron Wigan Air Cadets on parade. Remembrance Day Service 2006

723 Squadron Wigan Air Cadets on parade. Remembrance Day Service 2006 Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

