RETRO: Remembrance Day over the years
Remembrance Sunday falls this weekend (November 12) and military veterans, dignitaries and marching bands will once again be taking to the streets of the borough for parades followed by war memorial ceremonies, church services and the Last Post.
By Sian Jones
Published 10th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 07:57 GMT
We have looked through our photographic archives and found a selection of previous Remembrance Sunday events covered in the Wigan borough over the decades.
