RETRO: Rewinding a decade to the first Wigan 10k

Runners and walkers across the borough are busy training for the Wigan 10k, which returns on Sunday, September 3.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

We delved into our archives to look back at the first Wigan 10k, organised by charity Joining Jack in 2013.

There were plenty of well-known faces – including Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, X Factor star Carolynne Poole and MPs Lisa Nandy and Andy Burnham.

Did you take part? Or can you spot anyone you recognise in this gallery of photographs?

Wigan 10k 2013

1. Wigan 10k 2013

Wigan 10k 2013 Photo: Dave Green

Wigan 10k 2013

2. Wigan 10k 2013

Wigan 10k 2013 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Wigan 10k 2013

3. Wigan 10k 2013

Wigan 10k 2013 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Wigan 10k 2013

4. Wigan 10k 2013

Wigan 10k 2013 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

