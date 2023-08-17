RETRO: Rewinding a decade to the first Wigan 10k
Runners and walkers across the borough are busy training for the Wigan 10k, which returns on Sunday, September 3.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
We delved into our archives to look back at the first Wigan 10k, organised by charity Joining Jack in 2013.
There were plenty of well-known faces – including Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, X Factor star Carolynne Poole and MPs Lisa Nandy and Andy Burnham.
Did you take part? Or can you spot anyone you recognise in this gallery of photographs?
