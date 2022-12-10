News you can trust since 1853
2007 - HO, HO, HO, HO, HO, HO, HOW MANY?...Just some of the Santas who took part in St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Stubshaw Cross, Year One, Two and Three Nativity The Bossy Christmas Fairy.
RETRO: School nativities

School nativity plays are now being held in schools all over Wigan and we are publishing pictures from them as they go along. But we are also delving into our picture library for primary school nativities from the past 20 years.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Retro – school nativities

1. RETRO

Hindley CE All Saints Primary are holding their annual nativity play The Hoty Toity Angel. Pictured LtR: Johnathan Trezise as King Herod, Emma Steele as Hoity Toity Angel, Jessica Forrester as Main Star and Connor Sharples as Gabriel, 2004.

2. RETRO

STARS IN WAITING: Nervous four-year-olds, Yoland and Jack wait for theoir curtain callJ during this year's annual festive production at RL Hughes School, Ashton, 2004

3. RETRO

Youngsters from St Mark's School, Newtown prepare to perform their Christmas show 2004.

4. RETRO

Nursery children at St Jude's Nursery, in Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, star in Whoops a Daisy Angel - 2006

Wigan