RETRO: see what was making the Wigan news in 1992

CanCan girls, Amanda Bridge and Samantha Darwin, boarding a Royal Mail hot air balloon on the Mesnes playing field on Friday 20th of November 1992. Part of the Razzamatazz dance group, they had won the opportunity in a dance competition at the Orwell pub and were taken aloft by pilot, Duncan Evans, who was also raising money for Children in Need with tethered flights. Photo: Frank Orrell