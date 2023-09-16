RETRO: see what was making the Wigan news in 1992

Roger Bewley spotted this old bicycle in an advertisement and spent months secretly renovating it as a Christmas present for his parents Brian and Cynthia.
Here he gives a push to dad Brian, owner of Bewleys Hardware shop on Miles Lane, Shevington, on Wednesday 8th of January 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell
CanCan girls, Amanda Bridge and Samantha Darwin, boarding a Royal Mail hot air balloon on the Mesnes playing field on Friday 20th of November 1992.
Part of the Razzamatazz dance group, they had won the opportunity in a dance competition at the Orwell pub and were taken aloft by pilot, Duncan Evans, who was also raising money for Children in Need with tethered flights. Photo: Frank Orrell