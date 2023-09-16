News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: see what was making the Wigan news in 1992

School, sports and an agricultural show were among the events captured on film by our Wigan photographers in 1992.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan – 1992

Roger Bewley spotted this old bicycle in an advertisement and spent months secretly renovating it as a Christmas present for his parents Brian and Cynthia. Here he gives a push to dad Brian, owner of Bewleys Hardware shop on Miles Lane, Shevington, on Wednesday 8th of January 1992.

1. 1992

Roger Bewley spotted this old bicycle in an advertisement and spent months secretly renovating it as a Christmas present for his parents Brian and Cynthia. Here he gives a push to dad Brian, owner of Bewleys Hardware shop on Miles Lane, Shevington, on Wednesday 8th of January 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell

CanCan girls, Amanda Bridge and Samantha Darwin, boarding a Royal Mail hot air balloon on the Mesnes playing field on Friday 20th of November 1992. Part of the Razzamatazz dance group, they had won the opportunity in a dance competition at the Orwell pub and were taken aloft by pilot, Duncan Evans, who was also raising money for Children in Need with tethered flights.

2. 1992

CanCan girls, Amanda Bridge and Samantha Darwin, boarding a Royal Mail hot air balloon on the Mesnes playing field on Friday 20th of November 1992. Part of the Razzamatazz dance group, they had won the opportunity in a dance competition at the Orwell pub and were taken aloft by pilot, Duncan Evans, who was also raising money for Children in Need with tethered flights. Photo: Frank Orrell

A family day out at Haigh, Aspull and Blackrod Agricultural Society Show on Sunday 16th of August 1992.

3. 1992

A family day out at Haigh, Aspull and Blackrod Agricultural Society Show on Sunday 16th of August 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell

Youngsters enjoy one of the tractor exhibits at Haigh, Aspull and Blackrod Agricultural Society Show on Sunday 16th of August 1992.

4. 1992

Youngsters enjoy one of the tractor exhibits at Haigh, Aspull and Blackrod Agricultural Society Show on Sunday 16th of August 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell

