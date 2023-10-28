News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

RETRO SPECIAL: 37 archive pictures from Up Holland High School 1960s-2000s

The Wigan Today education picture archives today yield a gallery from Up Holland High School spanning the decades.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Sport and music figure large in these images featuring pupils, staff and visitors from the 1960s through to the early noughties.

.

1. Up Holland High pupils' performance of Grease staged for local primary schools

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

2. Sporting girls from Up Holland High: Helen Dix, Lesley Holland, Sara Bayman, Katy Tickle, Emily Gilbert, Laura Cullen, Ginny Crosby and Gemma Crisp

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

3. Duke of Edinburgh Bronze award winners including Paul Cieplak, Jade Davies, Rachael Elvin, Michael Grethe, Jonathan Hanmer, Beth Heaton, Claire Holland, Natalie Soulsby and Megan Steward with staff

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

4. Up Holland High pupils send off balloons to aid the Haiti earthquake appeal

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:WiganSport