Retro special: Remembering past Wigan shops and shopkeepers

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 07:16 BST
A while ago we asked readers on our Facebook page to remember, share stories and celebrate Wigan shopkeepers from years gone by and there were many fond suggestions.

Here is a selection.

.

1. Sugashack, Market Street, Hindley was an old fashioned sweet shop with a twist, as well as traditional sweets it sold more unusual gifts such as a chocolate pizza or a rose made of chocolate

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Molly Dandy in her sweet shop and newsagents on Broad o'th Lane, Shevington, where she had lived and worked for 33 years in April 1972.

2. -

Molly Dandy in her sweet shop and newsagents on Broad o'th Lane, Shevington, where she had lived and worked for 33 years in April 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Irene Westhead pictured in 2003. The sweet shop had not changed in tradition in 62 years and sold everything including pear drops, cinder toffee, rum and butter toffee and chocolate raisins from traditional toffee jars and in white bags. The family business was started by Irene's parents Rose and Bob in 1927.

3. -

Irene Westhead pictured in 2003. The sweet shop had not changed in tradition in 62 years and sold everything including pear drops, cinder toffee, rum and butter toffee and chocolate raisins from traditional toffee jars and in white bags. The family business was started by Irene's parents Rose and Bob in 1927. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Well known and loved Pie Shop - The Old Bake House Wigan (formerly known as The Bake House) established 1904, Broxton Avenue, Orrell - Memories of Pat and Trevor Peacock.

4. -

Well known and loved Pie Shop - The Old Bake House Wigan (formerly known as The Bake House) established 1904, Broxton Avenue, Orrell - Memories of Pat and Trevor Peacock. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.