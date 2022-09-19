News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Pier 70 years ago - long before it became a tourist attraction
Wigan Pier 70 years ago - long before it became a tourist attraction

RETRO SPECIAL: What Wigan looked like when Queen Elizabeth first came to the throne

At a time of reflection on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, we have been mining our picture archives for images of Wigan from the time she first took to the throne in the early 1950s. Here are some of the landmarks and people captured on film seven decades ago.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Some of the sights are familiar to this day, others less so.

1. Market Square, Wigan Holiday Coaches 1950's

The old Market Square

Photo: Submitted

2. RETRO - LEISURE - Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School. We had table tennis competitions, three of my brothers, Kevin ,Walter and Herbert James are on the photo, also Tommy Groves (centre back). Tommy worked for the Wigan Observer, he presented the cups and trophies to the winners. The phot was taken sometime in the 1950's. Sent in by Ruth Bradley.

Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School table-tennis competition

Photo: SUBMITTED

3. Coop employees off to Blackpool. Taken at Wigan station in the mid 1950's

Members of staff from the Coops factory in Dorning Street heading off to Blackpool

Photo: Submitted

4. Meet James Edwards, a window cleaner from Atherton Road, snapped in the 1950's. His little cart assures folks that he's fully insured.

Window cleaner James Edwards from Atherton Road, Hindley, with his little cart

Photo: Submitted

Wigan
