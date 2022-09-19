RETRO SPECIAL: What Wigan looked like when Queen Elizabeth first came to the throne

Some of the sights are familiar to this day, others less so.
1. Market Square, Wigan Holiday Coaches 1950's
The old Market Square
Photo: Submitted
2. RETRO - LEISURE - Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School. We had table tennis competitions, three of my brothers, Kevin ,Walter and Herbert James are on the photo, also Tommy Groves (centre back). Tommy worked for the Wigan Observer, he presented the cups and trophies to the winners. The phot was taken sometime in the 1950's. Sent in by Ruth Bradley.
Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School table-tennis competition
Photo: SUBMITTED
3. Coop employees off to Blackpool. Taken at Wigan station in the mid 1950's
Members of staff from the Coops factory in Dorning Street heading off to Blackpool
Photo: Submitted
4. Meet James Edwards, a window cleaner from Atherton Road, snapped in the 1950's. His little cart assures folks that he's fully insured.
Window cleaner James Edwards from Atherton Road, Hindley, with his little cart
Photo: Submitted