Retro splash: pictures from the early days of Wigan's old international pool

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
We’ve plunged into our archives to find images from the early days of the old Wigan International Swimming Pool on Rodney Street.

It was opened in 1966 and hosted many major events for decades before its replacement by Wigan Life Centre. Here we have all sorts of things going on there, including galas and a Robinson Crusoe aqua show.

1. Wigan Youth Swimming Gala in 1982

. Photo: SUBMITTED

2. The Robinson Crusoe Aqua Show at Wigan International Swimming Pool in January 1969

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Olympic breaststroke champion Duncan Goodhew splashes out with multiple sclerosis sufferer, Muriel Williams, to launch a charity swimathon at Wigan International Pool in the 1980s

. Photo: STAFF

4. Wigan's new swimming pool receives the finishing touches in 1966

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

