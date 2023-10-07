News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Spooky sights of Wiganers celebrating Hallowe'en from 2002 to 2010

October brings more than autumn leaves and dark nights – it is also time for the arrival of ghosts and ghouls at Hallowe’en!
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

There is still time for you to prepare a scary costume and stock up on sweets for excited trick-or-treaters who will soon be knocking on doors across Wigan.

But first, we looked through our archives to see how people in the borough were celebrating Hallowe’en between 2002 and 2010.

Ashton Library holds a themed Halloween reading day for toddlers. Pictured with library assistant Louise Hartley, centre, are Niamh, Carrie Knox with daughter Faith, Toni Lewis with son Robert and Grace

1. Halloween celebrations in Wigan over the years

Ashton Library holds a themed Halloween reading day for toddlers. Pictured with library assistant Louise Hartley, centre, are Niamh, Carrie Knox with daughter Faith, Toni Lewis with son Robert and Grace Photo: Paul Greenwood

Shevington Halloween enthusiast Mark Fuller scares locals on the last night of October

Shevington Halloween enthusiast Mark Fuller scares locals on the last night of October Photo: Geoff Shryhane

Wigan Asda staff donned Halloween costumes to entertain children and hand out free sweets. Pictured is Sarah Willmoth the friendly witch with young customer Hannah Barker

Wigan Asda staff donned Halloween costumes to entertain children and hand out free sweets. Pictured is Sarah Willmoth the friendly witch with young customer Hannah Barker Photo: Gary Kelman

Sinister Bunch staff members Leon Cadman, Mike Taylor and Denise Kelly join Jon and Vicky Ambrose preparing for Halloween charity party night

Sinister Bunch staff members Leon Cadman, Mike Taylor and Denise Kelly join Jon and Vicky Ambrose preparing for Halloween charity party night Photo: Michael Byrne

