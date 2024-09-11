1 . 2002

Darts Marathon men at The Hare and Hounds Pub Aspull near Wigan with Carl Gibbons ( second left) and some of the team ready to take on the towns best to raise cash for Melanies Magic Wand Appeal, They are Stephen Melling ,Terry Moloney, Brian Culshaw , John Ryding , Jim Stapleton and Dave Smith. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW