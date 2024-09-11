But darts has long been popular locally as these pictures of amateur competitions and presentations covering the best part of eight decades show.
1. 2002
Darts Marathon men at The Hare and Hounds Pub Aspull near Wigan with Carl Gibbons ( second left) and some of the team ready to take on the towns best to raise cash for Melanies Magic Wand Appeal, They are Stephen Melling ,Terry Moloney, Brian Culshaw , John Ryding , Jim Stapleton and Dave Smith. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
2. 2014
Pemberton Central Labour Club darts team winners for the first time, Danny Kenyon, Darren Ashcroft, Alex Neil, Andrew Baxendale, Stephen Meadows, Craig Stevens, Stephen Baxendale and Danny Lancaster, unable to make the photoshoot, Warren Barlow, Stu Parr, John Greenall and team captain Micheal Houghton Photo: Ian Robinson
3. 1936
1936 - Darts and Dominoes teams from the Bridge Inn, Chapel Lane, Wigan. Photo: -
4. 1978
Wigan Athletic supporters darts team, 1978 Photo: Gary Brunskill
