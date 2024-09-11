The womens darts team at The Old Pear Tree pub in Wigan, 1978placeholder image
The womens darts team at The Old Pear Tree pub in Wigan, 1978

Retro sport: amateur darts in Wigan 1930s-2010s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Darts is more popular now than it has ever been, with a huge global audience. And Wigan regularly hosts events, not least at Robin Park.

But darts has long been popular locally as these pictures of amateur competitions and presentations covering the best part of eight decades show.

Darts Marathon men at The Hare and Hounds Pub Aspull near Wigan with Carl Gibbons ( second left) and some of the team ready to take on the towns best to raise cash for Melanies Magic Wand Appeal, They are Stephen Melling ,Terry Moloney, Brian Culshaw , John Ryding , Jim Stapleton and Dave Smith.

1. 2002

Darts Marathon men at The Hare and Hounds Pub Aspull near Wigan with Carl Gibbons ( second left) and some of the team ready to take on the towns best to raise cash for Melanies Magic Wand Appeal, They are Stephen Melling ,Terry Moloney, Brian Culshaw , John Ryding , Jim Stapleton and Dave Smith. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
Pemberton Central Labour Club darts team winners for the first time, Danny Kenyon, Darren Ashcroft, Alex Neil, Andrew Baxendale, Stephen Meadows, Craig Stevens, Stephen Baxendale and Danny Lancaster, unable to make the photoshoot, Warren Barlow, Stu Parr, John Greenall and team captain Micheal Houghton

2. 2014

Pemberton Central Labour Club darts team winners for the first time, Danny Kenyon, Darren Ashcroft, Alex Neil, Andrew Baxendale, Stephen Meadows, Craig Stevens, Stephen Baxendale and Danny Lancaster, unable to make the photoshoot, Warren Barlow, Stu Parr, John Greenall and team captain Micheal Houghton Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
1936 - Darts and Dominoes teams from the Bridge Inn, Chapel Lane, Wigan.

3. 1936

1936 - Darts and Dominoes teams from the Bridge Inn, Chapel Lane, Wigan. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic supporters darts team, 1978

4. 1978

Wigan Athletic supporters darts team, 1978 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganDartsRobin Park
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice