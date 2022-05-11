Retro 1978 Wigan Athletic supporters darts team
Retro 1978 Wigan Athletic supporters darts team

RETRO SPORT: Amateur darts in Wigan

This week the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Players Championship 14 was held at Robin Park Sports Centre, Wigan, as 128 players competed in Wigan over the two-day event.

Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:30 pm

This inspired us to look back through our picture archives at amateur darts events photographed in our town in days gone by.

1. 1990

Celebrating their big win on television's Bullseye show in December 1990 are Wigan's Griffin pub darts stars Derek Wilding, left, and Mark Vidler. They actually won the star prize of a speedboat but decided to accept the cash equivalent as well as prizes including a dishwasher, cordless telephone, personal stereo, video recorder, food processor, an electrical knife and £362 cash. Welsh professional darts star Brian Cairns won £600 in the charity throw which the lads split between Wigan Hospice and Chorley Children's Hospice Appeal.

2. 1936

1936 - Darts and Dominoes teams from the Bridge Inn, Chapel Lane, Wigan.

3. 1987

Retro Darts fans at the annual presentation evening for the Greenall Whitley league Wigan 1987

4. 1978

RETRO 1978 The womens darts team at The Old Pear Tree pub in Wigan

