1. 1990

Celebrating their big win on television's Bullseye show in December 1990 are Wigan's Griffin pub darts stars Derek Wilding, left, and Mark Vidler. They actually won the star prize of a speedboat but decided to accept the cash equivalent as well as prizes including a dishwasher, cordless telephone, personal stereo, video recorder, food processor, an electrical knife and £362 cash. Welsh professional darts star Brian Cairns won £600 in the charity throw which the lads split between Wigan Hospice and Chorley Children's Hospice Appeal.

Photo: Frank Orrell