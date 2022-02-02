Wigan Harrier's P. Crompton competing in the junior high jump at the Lancashire AA Track and Field Championships at Robin Park on the weekend of May 20th and 21st 1989.
RETRO SPORT: Athletics, wrestling and hockey

A mixed bag of sporting action in this weekly retro sports feature, as we dig out some shots of wrestling, hocking and athletics in 1970-1990s

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:06 pm

More Retro Sport photographs in the Wigan Post this week.

1.

Javelin contenders were Wigan brothers Michael and Shaun Pilling at the Lancashire Schools Athletics Championships held at Woodhouse Stadium on Saturday 8th of June 1974.

2.

A one, two, three coming up for Wigan Harriers in the Minors 800 metres as Tracy Gobin, Charlotte Lomas and Emma Daly pass the opposition down the home straight in the Northern Counties Championships at Robin Park on Sunday 26th of May 1991.

3.

Wigan Harrier's Alex Keegan wins the Girls 100 metres race at the Visionhire athletics meeting at Woodhouse Stadium on Sunday June 21st 1981.

4.

Wigan Harriers Susan Jones shows her style in the 75 metres hurdles Under 20s event in the Northern Counties Championships at Robin Park on Sunday 26th of May 1991.

