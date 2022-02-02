RETRO SPORT: Athletics, wrestling and hockey

More Retro Sport photographs in the Wigan Post this week.
1.
Javelin contenders were Wigan brothers Michael and Shaun Pilling at the Lancashire Schools Athletics Championships held at Woodhouse Stadium on Saturday 8th of June 1974.
2.
A one, two, three coming up for Wigan Harriers in the Minors 800 metres as Tracy Gobin, Charlotte Lomas and Emma Daly pass the opposition down the home straight in the Northern Counties Championships at Robin Park on Sunday 26th of May 1991.
3.
Wigan Harrier's Alex Keegan wins the Girls 100 metres race at the Visionhire athletics meeting at Woodhouse Stadium on Sunday June 21st 1981.
4.
Wigan Harriers Susan Jones shows her style in the 75 metres hurdles Under 20s event in the Northern Counties Championships at Robin Park on Sunday 26th of May 1991.