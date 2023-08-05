News you can trust since 1853
RETRO SPORT: Latics in 1977

As Wigan Athletic gets its new Division One season under way this weekend, we go back to the team in action in 1977, including the FA Cup second round match against Jack Charlton’s Sheffield Wednesday at Springfield Park on Saturday December 17. Latics won the game 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan Athletic 1977 – photographs by Frank Orrell.

Wigan Athletic goalscoring hero Maurice Whittle holds the champagne as he celebrates with team-mates Mickey Worswick and Billy Styles, front, and John Wilkie and Kenny Morris after the match against Division 3 Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup 2nd round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of December 1977. Latics won the game 1-0.

Wigan Athletic captain Ian Gillibrand leads his team out against Division 3 Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup 2nd round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of December 1977. Latics won the game 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle.

Wigan Athletic winger John Wilkie comes close to scoring against Division 3 Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup 2nd round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of December 1977. Latics won the game 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle.

Wigan Athletic players with manager Ian McNeill and trainer Kenny Banks celebrate their 1-0 win over Division 4 York City in the FA Cup 1st round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of November 1977. John Wilkie was the goalscorer.

