RETRO SPORT - Orrell Rugby Union over the decades

How many players do you recognise?
1. 1970
Orrell Rugby Union team in September 1970. Front, left to right, Colin Nicholson, Jimmy Waring, Geoff Taylor, Dave Richardson, Frank Littler and David Jones. Back, left to right, Jack Nicholson, Billy Lyon, Jimmy Hankey, Des Seabrook, Frank Anderson, John Leigh, Martin Beattie, Ted Keane and Harold Bibby.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1991
Duncan Sandford gets plenty of protection from Shaun Gallagher, Chas Cusani, Bob Kimmins and Neil Hitchen as Orrell battle against Cambourne during a Pilkington Cup 2nd round match at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 30th of November 1991. Orrell won 50-0.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1968
Action from the first match under Orrell Rugby Union Club's new floodlights in 1968. They were the first club in Lancashire to erect floodlights.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1975
Orrell celebrate with the trophy after beating Manchester in the Lancashire Cup Final at the home of Broughton Park Rugby Union Club in Chorlton-cum-Hardy on Sunday 20th of April 1975.
Orrell won the match 9-3.
Photo: Frank Orrell