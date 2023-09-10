News you can trust since 1853
RETRO SPORT: pictures from Orrell RUFC's last match at Edge Hall Road

Edge Hall Road became the permanent home of Orrell RUFC in 1950, replacing several locations previously used by the club, including Kitt Green and Abbey Lakes. The team played their last match at the ground in 2007 to tearful supporters and former players who were involved when Orrell were one of the top clubs in the country before the professional era.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Orrell supporters with their souvenirs after the last match at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 21st of April 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Orrell players pose for a team picture after the last match at Edge Hall Road. Photo: Frank Orrell

Joe Heaton, left, who played for Orrell from 1945 to 1948 and later played for Wigan Rugby League club and Derek Ward who played from 1948 to 1957 watch Orrell at Edge Hall Road for the last time. Photo: Frank Orrell

Orrell supporters June McArdle, Nigel Clothier, Geoff Prest, Kaye Bowes, Arwel Pozzi and Rees Pozzi band together to watch their team for the last time at Edge Hall Road. Photo: Frank Orrell

