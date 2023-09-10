RETRO SPORT: pictures from Orrell RUFC's last match at Edge Hall Road
Edge Hall Road became the permanent home of Orrell RUFC in 1950, replacing several locations previously used by the club, including Kitt Green and Abbey Lakes. The team played their last match at the ground in 2007 to tearful supporters and former players who were involved when Orrell were one of the top clubs in the country before the professional era.
Joe Heaton, left, who played for Orrell from 1945 to 1948 and later played for Wigan Rugby League club and Derek Ward who played from 1948 to 1957 watch Orrell at Edge Hall Road for the last time. Photo: Frank Orrell