Wigan won every trophy in the 1994-1995 season to complete the Grand Slam and in doing so only lost two matches: away at Leeds and Halifax. Here are some photographs of that magnificent team in action in 1995.
1. 1995
Wigan coach Graeme West with the team's clean sweep of trophies from the 1994-1995 season.
Clockwise from bottom left, League Championship Trophy, World Club Challenge, Stones Bitter Championship, Silk Cut Challenge Cup, BBC TV Team of the Year and Regal Trophy. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1995
Trophy winning Wigan players Denis Betts, Frano Botica and Phil Clarke who were leaving the club after the match.
Denis Betts went to Auckland Warriors but came back to Wigan in 1998. Frano Botica also went to Auckland Warriors and Phil Clarke to Sydney City Roosters. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1995
The champagne and beer flow as Wigan players celebrate - Wigan v Leeds Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1995
Neil Cowie takes some stopping near the Leeds try line. Photo: Frank Orrell