RETRO SPORT: the all conquering Wigan Warriors in 1995

Wigan won every trophy in the 1994-1995 season to complete the Grand Slam and in doing so only lost two matches: away at Leeds and Halifax. Here are some photographs of that magnificent team in action in 1995.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan Warriors in 1995 – photographs by Frank Orrell.

Wigan coach Graeme West with the team's clean sweep of trophies from the 1994-1995 season. Wigan won every trophy on offer to complete the Grand Slam and in doing so only lost two matches, both away at Leeds and Halifax. Clockwise from bottom left, League Championship Trophy, World Club Challenge, Stones Bitter Championship, Silk Cut Challenge Cup, BBC TV Team of the Year and Regal Trophy.

1. 1995

Trophy winning Wigan players Denis Betts, Frano Botica and Phil Clarke who were leaving the club after the match. Denis Betts went to Auckland Warriors but came back to Wigan in 1998. Frano Botica also went to Auckland Warriors and Phil Clarke to Sydney City Roosters.

2. 1995

The champagne and beer flow as Wigan players celebrate - Wigan v Leeds

3. 1995

Neil Cowie takes some stopping near the Leeds try line.

4. 1995

