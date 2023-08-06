1 . 1995

Wigan coach Graeme West with the team's clean sweep of trophies from the 1994-1995 season. Wigan won every trophy on offer to complete the Grand Slam and in doing so only lost two matches, both away at Leeds and Halifax. Clockwise from bottom left, League Championship Trophy, World Club Challenge, Stones Bitter Championship, Silk Cut Challenge Cup, BBC TV Team of the Year and Regal Trophy. Photo: Frank Orrell