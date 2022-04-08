Wigan RL v Saints, Good Friday, 17th April 1987. Wigan won 42-12
RETRO SPORT - Warriors v Saints Good Friday derby through the years

The annual rugby league derby is nearly upon us, as Wigan Warriors prepare to take on local rivals St Helens Saints in the traditional Good Friday fixture next week.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:30 pm

We take a look at some of the previous matches through the years.

St Helens v Wigan (2005)

Photo: Staff

Mark Edmondson flies through the air in a bizarre incident in which he pulled up his leg after it bent the wrong way at the knee, in the process injuring Mark Smith (Good Friday 2009)

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Steve Renouf is congratulated by team-mates after one of his two tries during Wigan Warriors Good Friday Super League clash against St. Helens at the JJB Stadium on 13th April 2001. The match was a 22-22 draw.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Warriors fans in good spirits during the Good Friday Super League clash against St. Helens at the JJB Stadium on 13th of April 2001. The match was a 22-22 draw.

Photo: Frank Orrell

