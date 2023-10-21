News you can trust since 1853
RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic fans at the Carling Cup final in 2006

Taking you back 17 years to the Carling Cup final, as Wigan Athletic took on Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday, February 26, 2006.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

The tournament was won by Manchester United, who beat surprise finalists Wigan 4–0 in the final, thanks to two goals from Wayne Rooney and one each from Cristiano Ronaldo and Louis Saha.

Joshua Peake, Olivia Howarth, Eric Jones and Callum Ward at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.

1. RETRO

Joshua Peake, Olivia Howarth, Eric Jones and Callum Ward at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Crawford family from Worsley Mesnes and friends at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.

2. RETRO

The Crawford family from Worsley Mesnes and friends at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Bill Gibbon, Kirsty Gibbon, Jordann Kennedy and Alison Kennedy at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.

3. RETRO

Bill Gibbon, Kirsty Gibbon, Jordann Kennedy and Alison Kennedy at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Connor Robinson and John Banks get support from Sgt Paul Mahoney and PC Lee Webber at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.

4. RETRO

Connor Robinson and John Banks get support from Sgt Paul Mahoney and PC Lee Webber at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

