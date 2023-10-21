RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic fans at the Carling Cup final in 2006

Taking you back 17 years to the Carling Cup final, as Wigan Athletic took on Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday, February 26, 2006.
1. RETRO
Joshua Peake, Olivia Howarth, Eric Jones and Callum Ward at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
The Crawford family from Worsley Mesnes and friends at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Bill Gibbon, Kirsty Gibbon, Jordann Kennedy and Alison Kennedy at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Connor Robinson and John Banks get support from Sgt Paul Mahoney and PC Lee Webber at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell