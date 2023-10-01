News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic in action 30 years ago in 1993

Have a look back 30 years to see pictures of Wigan Athletic in action in 1993.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan Athletic – 1993

Wigan Athletic defender Paul Rennie peels away and sends the fans wild after opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 28th of August 1993.

1. 1993

Wigan Athletic defender Paul Rennie peels away and sends the fans wild after opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 28th of August 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic forward Pat Gavin wins a header against Wycombe Wanderers in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 28th of August 1993. Latics drew 1-1 with Paul Rennie scoring.

2. 1993

Wigan Athletic forward Pat Gavin wins a header against Wycombe Wanderers in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 28th of August 1993. Latics drew 1-1 with Paul Rennie scoring. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper powers home a header against Brighton and Hove Albion in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 27th of February 1993. Latics lost 1-2.

3. 1993

Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper powers home a header against Brighton and Hove Albion in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 27th of February 1993. Latics lost 1-2. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper scores with a spectacular overhead kick in a crowded penalty area against Northern Premier League side Leek Town in an FA Cup 1st round match at Harrison Park on Friday 12th of November 1993. The match was a 2-2 draw with Neil Morton getting Latics other goal.

4. 1993

Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper scores with a spectacular overhead kick in a crowded penalty area against Northern Premier League side Leek Town in an FA Cup 1st round match at Harrison Park on Friday 12th of November 1993. The match was a 2-2 draw with Neil Morton getting Latics other goal. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page