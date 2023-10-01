RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic in action 30 years ago in 1993

Wigan Athletic defender Paul Rennie peels away and sends the fans wild after opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 28th of August 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan Athletic forward Pat Gavin wins a header against Wycombe Wanderers in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 28th of August 1993.
Latics drew 1-1 with Paul Rennie scoring. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper powers home a header against Brighton and Hove Albion in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 27th of February 1993. Latics lost 1-2. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper scores with a spectacular overhead kick in a crowded penalty area against Northern Premier League side Leek Town in an FA Cup 1st round match at Harrison Park on Friday 12th of November 1993. The match was a 2-2 draw with Neil Morton getting Latics other goal. Photo: Frank Orrell