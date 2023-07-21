RETRO SPORT: Wigan sports, celebrations and awards in 1978
Taking you back to 1978, with a variety of sporting awards being celebrated and the filming of a rugby TV show written by a Wiganer.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
Wigan Athletic team set off for Birmingham to play in the FA Cup Photo: Gary Brunskill
Wigan Athletic players hoping to conjure up some magic before their FA Cup 3rd round tie against high flying Birmingham City in 1978. Photo: STAFF
RETRO 1978 - Wigan Wasps swimming club members board their coach for a trip to Germany Photo: staff
Pupils of Whitley High School pictured at their sports day on Monday 3rd of July 1978. Photo: Frank Orrell