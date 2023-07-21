News you can trust since 1853
RETRO SPORT: Wigan sports, celebrations and awards in 1978

Taking you back to 1978, with a variety of sporting awards being celebrated and the filming of a rugby TV show written by a Wiganer.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

WIGAN SPORTS – 1978

Retro 1978 Wigan Athletic team set off for Birmingham to play in the FA Cup

1. 1978

Retro 1978 Wigan Athletic team set off for Birmingham to play in the FA Cup Photo: Gary Brunskill

Wigan Athletic players hoping to conjure up some magic before their FA Cup 3rd round tie against high flying Birmingham City in 1978.

2. 1978

Wigan Athletic players hoping to conjure up some magic before their FA Cup 3rd round tie against high flying Birmingham City in 1978. Photo: STAFF

RETRO 1978 - Wigan Wasps swimming club members board their coach for a trip to Germany

3. RETRO 1978

RETRO 1978 - Wigan Wasps swimming club members board their coach for a trip to Germany Photo: staff

Pupils of Whitley High School pictured at their sports day on Monday 3rd of July 1978.

4. 1978

Pupils of Whitley High School pictured at their sports day on Monday 3rd of July 1978. Photo: Frank Orrell

