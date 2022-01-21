RETRO SPORT: Wigan Warriors 1971-1975

More photographs in the Wigan Post
1.
Happy Wigan fans after the Challenge Cup 2nd round match against St. Helens at Central Park on Sunday 18th of February 1973 which Wigan won 15-2.
2.
Wigan forward Dave Robinson on the charge against Salford with David Hill backing up in the league match at Central Park on Bank Holiday Monday 3rd of April 1972.
Wigan lost the match 10-13.
3.
Wigan winger, Stuart Wright, races over for a try during a league match against Oldham at Central Park on Friday 8th of October 1971.
Wigan won the game 28-13.
4.
The Wigan Rugby League team at the start of the 1975/76 season.