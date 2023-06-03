RETRO SPORT: Wigan Warriors in 1988 - including the Wembley homecoming

Wigan Warriors in 1988 – featuring the Wembley celebrations after beating Halifax in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday April 29, the homecoming and other matches from that season 35 years ago.
RETRO – 1988 Photographs by Frank Orrell
1. 1988
Wigan hooker Nicky Kiss obliges a young fan by taking his picture with the Challenge Cup as the team bus arrives at Wigan town hall for a civic reception on Sunday 1st of May 1988 after their Wembley triumph. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1988
The Wigan team and injured Steve Hampson celebrate with the trophy after beating Halifax in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday 29th of April 1988. Wigan won the match 32-12. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1988
Wigan's Ellery Hanley avoids the tackle of former team-mate Gary Stephens to score a try against Halifax backed up by Andy Goodway and Kevin Iro in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday 29th of April 1988. Wigan won the match 32-12. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1988
Wigan winger Joe Lydon dives over the line to score a try against Halifax in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday 29th of April 1988. Wigan won the match 32-12. Photo: Frank Orrell