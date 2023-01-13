News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Standish scenes from the 1960s to 1980s

Here is a selection of Standish street scenes, taken by our photographers between the 1960s and 1980s.

By Michelle Adamson
6 hours ago

We hope they bring back fond memories

1. 1968

A winter scene on Cross Street, Standish, featuring St. Wilfrid's Church, Standish, after a heavy snowfall in 1968.

Photo: STAFF

2. RETRO 1968

RETRO 1968 - Youngsters play with a hovercraft on the streets of Standish

Photo: gb

3. RETRO 1979

RETRO 1979 - Views of Cross Street, Standish in 1979

Photo: staff

4. 1969

Retro 1960s - A bulldozer blocks the road in Standish, a Ford Anglia police car attends the scene - 1969

Photo: gb

Standish