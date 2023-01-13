RETRO: Standish scenes from the 1960s to 1980s
Here is a selection of Standish street scenes, taken by our photographers between the 1960s and 1980s.
By Michelle Adamson
1. 1968
A winter scene on Cross Street, Standish, featuring St. Wilfrid's Church, Standish, after a heavy snowfall in 1968.
2. RETRO 1968
RETRO 1968 - Youngsters play with a hovercraft on the streets of Standish
3. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 - Views of Cross Street, Standish in 1979
4. 1969
Retro 1960s - A bulldozer blocks the road in Standish, a Ford Anglia police car attends the scene - 1969
