RETRO: take a step back in time to see what was making the Wigan news in 1989
By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Using his loaf to sign his autograph for fans is actor Jonathon Morris who played Adrian Boswell in the television comedy "Bread". Jonathon was in Wigan to open a new branch of the Co-Operative bank in Market Street on Saturday 11th of February 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
Eileen Morgan, having her lunch in the Wiend, wasn't for sharing with this critter on Saturday 22nd of April 1989. The South American Coati Mundi was being taken for a walk by Nicola Jenkins from Whalley's pet shop to get him accustomed to being on a lead before an "Unusual Animal on a Lead" competition. Photo: Frank Orrell