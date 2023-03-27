News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: take a step back in time to see what was making the Wigan news in 1989

News and events, including a royal visit, covered by our photographers in 1989.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO – 1989

Using his loaf to sign his autograph for fans is actor Jonathon Morris who played Adrian Boswell in the television comedy "Bread". Jonathon was in Wigan to open a new branch of the Co-Operative bank in Market Street on Saturday 11th of February 1989.

1. RETRO

Using his loaf to sign his autograph for fans is actor Jonathon Morris who played Adrian Boswell in the television comedy "Bread". Jonathon was in Wigan to open a new branch of the Co-Operative bank in Market Street on Saturday 11th of February 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

On the breadline....."Bread" fans outside the new Co-Operative bank in Market Street wait to get Jonathon Morris's autograph.

2. RETRO

On the breadline....."Bread" fans outside the new Co-Operative bank in Market Street wait to get Jonathon Morris's autograph. Photo: Frank Orrell

Eileen Morgan, having her lunch in the Wiend, wasn't for sharing with this critter on Saturday 22nd of April 1989. The South American Coati Mundi was being taken for a walk by Nicola Jenkins from Whalley's pet shop to get him accustomed to being on a lead before an "Unusual Animal on a Lead" competition.

3. RETRO

Eileen Morgan, having her lunch in the Wiend, wasn't for sharing with this critter on Saturday 22nd of April 1989. The South American Coati Mundi was being taken for a walk by Nicola Jenkins from Whalley's pet shop to get him accustomed to being on a lead before an "Unusual Animal on a Lead" competition. Photo: Frank Orrell

A beak performance from Mother Goose and friends ready for a cracking pantomime show from St. Michael's ADS, Swinley, on Wednesday 11th of January 1989.

4. RETRO

A beak performance from Mother Goose and friends ready for a cracking pantomime show from St. Michael's ADS, Swinley, on Wednesday 11th of January 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

