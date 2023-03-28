RETRO: The last rugby match at Wigan's Central Park

We’re remembering the final game at Central Park. Wigan took on St Helens for one last time, played to a sell-out crowd of 18,179 at the famous old ground in 1999.
Wigan fans say their goodbyes to Central Park. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan enter the Central Park pitch for the last time. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan rugby league legend Billy Boston signs a shirt for a fan, before the kick off against St. Helens. Photo: staff
A sad day for Wigan fans as the sun sets on Central Park, the last match played at the ground in 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell