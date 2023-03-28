News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
14 minutes ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
21 minutes ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
40 minutes ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
1 hour ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
14 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour

RETRO: The last rugby match at Wigan's Central Park

We’re remembering the final game at Central Park. Wigan took on St Helens for one last time, played to a sell-out crowd of 18,179 at the famous old ground in 1999.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO: Central Park, Wigan

Wigan fans say their goodbyes to Central Park.

1. RETRO - 1999

Wigan fans say their goodbyes to Central Park. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan enter the Central Park pitch for the last time.

2. RETRO-1999

Wigan enter the Central Park pitch for the last time. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan rugby league legend Billy Boston signs a shirt for a fan, before the kick off against St. Helens.

3. RETRO

Wigan rugby league legend Billy Boston signs a shirt for a fan, before the kick off against St. Helens. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
A sad day for Wigan fans as the sun sets on Central Park, the last match played at the ground in 1999.

4. RETRO

A sad day for Wigan fans as the sun sets on Central Park, the last match played at the ground in 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
WiganSt Helens