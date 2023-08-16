News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: the Wigan Pier-based Robert Opie Museum of Memories

It was the visitor attraction which was guaranteed to raise the nostalgic hairs on the back of your neck. For a few short years at the turn of the millennium, the Robert Opie Museum of Memories found its home at Trencherfield Mill, complementing the other Pier-based tourist draws. Consumer historian Opie began saving evidence of our branded world when he was 16 and 60 years later he’s not stopped!
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The heart of the museum was a mock high street with each shop pulling you into a different decade of the 20th century, teeming with household products, books, magazines, toys, gadgets and other paraphernalia from those times.

1. Wigan Pier Theatre Comapany in 1970s mode at the Opie Museum. Pictured left to right are, Anthony Washington, Richard Metcalfe and Rebecca Bridle.



2. Just a tiny fraction of the packaging Robert Opie collected which will bring back strong domestic memories for people of a certain age



3. Barbie doll fans Laura and Kate Henry at the Barbie exhibition within the Opie Museum



4. Painter Shaun Boylan, from PJI Decorators in Huddersfield puts the finishing touches to the Phrenetic Head at The new Opie's Museum of Memories



