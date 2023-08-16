RETRO: the Wigan Pier-based Robert Opie Museum of Memories

It was the visitor attraction which was guaranteed to raise the nostalgic hairs on the back of your neck. For a few short years at the turn of the millennium, the Robert Opie Museum of Memories found its home at Trencherfield Mill, complementing the other Pier-based tourist draws. Consumer historian Opie began saving evidence of our branded world when he was 16 and 60 years later he’s not stopped!