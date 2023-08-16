RETRO: the Wigan Pier-based Robert Opie Museum of Memories
It was the visitor attraction which was guaranteed to raise the nostalgic hairs on the back of your neck. For a few short years at the turn of the millennium, the Robert Opie Museum of Memories found its home at Trencherfield Mill, complementing the other Pier-based tourist draws. Consumer historian Opie began saving evidence of our branded world when he was 16 and 60 years later he’s not stopped!
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
The heart of the museum was a mock high street with each shop pulling you into a different decade of the 20th century, teeming with household products, books, magazines, toys, gadgets and other paraphernalia from those times.
