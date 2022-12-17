RETRO: Vintage Christmases in Wigan (1960s to 1980s)
Santa has been a very regular visitor to Wigan over the decades. Here he is, captured on film, at various festive events in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.
1. 1973
Orrell schoolchildren present a Christmas tree to Wigan Infirmary in 1973.
Photo: STAFF
2. 1971
Father Christmas is greeted by children as he arrives at Oxleys store on Station Road, Wigan, in 1971.
Photo: STAFF
3. 1971
Father Christmas is swamped as he arrives at Oxleys store on Station Road, Wigan, in 1971.
Photo: STAFF
4. 1979
RETRO 1979 - Christmas at the children's ward Wigan Infirmary
Photo: Staff