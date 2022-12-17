News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Vintage Christmases in Wigan (1960s to 1980s)

Santa has been a very regular visitor to Wigan over the decades. Here he is, captured on film, at various festive events in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

1. 1973

Orrell schoolchildren present a Christmas tree to Wigan Infirmary in 1973.

2. 1971

Father Christmas is greeted by children as he arrives at Oxleys store on Station Road, Wigan, in 1971.

3. 1971

Father Christmas is swamped as he arrives at Oxleys store on Station Road, Wigan, in 1971.

4. 1979

RETRO 1979 - Christmas at the children's ward Wigan Infirmary

