RETRO: Vintage views of Wigan

The old Wigan Grammar School pictured in March 1994 when it was at the transitory stage between being Mesnes High School and the Linacre Outpatients Centre. In the foreground is the Drumcroon Gallery with Mesnes Park and the old Rylands Mill which when it closed became John England Mail Order then Wigan Technical College's Pagefield Building. Picture by Jon Snape Photo: Frank Orrell
A curious building near to Bark Hill Barns, Wigan Road, Aspull, in May 1997. Situated on land that was Bark Hill Farm it dates from 1716 and was originally a bull pen used to calm bulls down. Photo: Frank Orrell
A view from March 1994 of Wigan Cricket Club's Bull Hey ground with Wigan Subscription Bowling Club just behind and in the distance Springfield Park, home of Wigan Athletic. Picture by Jon Snape. Photo: Frank Orrell