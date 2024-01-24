RETRO WEATHER: pictures of Wigan hammered by rain, storms and floods in years gone by

But before we start feeling too sorry for ourselves, this archive picture gallery shows that the borough has been lashed by bad weather plenty of times before. Here are pictures of Wiganers, including sports stars, braving the elements over the decades.
1. Wet Wigan weather of years past
. Photo: UGC
2. Mayor of Wigan, Coun David Caley with competitors who took time for a breath of rainy fresh air before taking part in the Lancashire and Cheshire Federation of Scottish Societies' Music and Dance Festival at St John Fisher High School, Beech Hill, in March 1989.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre hostewd their monthly mindfullness walks for carers, with two groups braving the rain at Orrell Water Park. From left: Hazel and Graham White, Dionne Carroll, Michael Hurst and Kath Hunter
. Photo: UGC
4. Girl guides wait in the rain for the start of a Wigan walking day in 1966
. Photo: STAFF