RETRO: Wigan Athletic in action back in 1975

We have had a deep delve into the Wigan Today photographic archives and selected some images of Wigan Athletic FC in action 48 years ago in 1975.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

RETRO – Latics 1975

1. 1975

Wigan Athletic forward Jimmy Garrett climbs highest against Gainsborough Trinity in a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. RETRO 1975

Wigan Athletic forward, John Rogers, hits home the only goal against Matlock Town to win a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 1st of November 1975

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1975

Wigan Athletic fans watching the Northern Premier League match against Gainsborough Trinity at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1975

Wigan Athletic winger Micky Worswick has a shot at goal against Gainsborough Trinity in a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan