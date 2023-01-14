RETRO: Wigan Athletic in action back in 1975
We have had a deep delve into the Wigan Today photographic archives and selected some images of Wigan Athletic FC in action 48 years ago in 1975.
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
1. 1975
Wigan Athletic forward Jimmy Garrett climbs highest against Gainsborough Trinity in a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO 1975
Wigan Athletic forward, John Rogers, hits home the only goal against Matlock Town to win a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 1st of November 1975
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1975
Wigan Athletic fans watching the Northern Premier League match against Gainsborough Trinity at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1975
Wigan Athletic winger Micky Worswick has a shot at goal against Gainsborough Trinity in a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Photo: Frank Orrell