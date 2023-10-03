RETRO: Wigan chefs cooking up treats in the kitchen - 1985-2010

Here’s a gallery of pictures to get stomachs rumbling: pictures that we have taken over the decades of chefs mainly at work in the kitchen, presenting their finished dishes or picking up awards for them.
It’s a mixture of those at the top of their game, those working in canteens and even the occasional child novice. Bon appetit!
1. Grillled sardines with chilli dressing and cherry tomatoes at Rigalettos Italian Restaurant at the DW Stadium. DW Stadium catering boss Andy Birch, centre, with chefs Andrea La Roche, front left, Phil Birchall, Stephen Blackburn (head chef), George Capper and Alex Frost, restaurant manager Tino Rava, right, and assistant manager Sahin Mehmet
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Gary Slotwiner, rear left, and Barry Lord-Gambles, owners of Venture Learning at Rowbottom Square, Wigan, and trainers Hayley Woodward and Caroline Hanton, during the healthy cookery demonstration by Marti Cameron, chef patron of The Star at Roby Mill
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Chef Harun Miah demonstrates his cooking skills to visitors to The Spice Lounge, Bretherton Row, Wigan
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Karen Mundy, general manager of the Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan, gets ready for the relaunch of the restuarant as The 141 Restaurant with head chef Stephen Monks and head waiter Mickael Gaborit
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst