4 . Launch of a Bickershaw play park project

Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust have teamed up with Community Foundation and the West Bickershaw Tenants and Residents Association to celebrate the start of building work on the new play park in Bickershaw. Pictured with Rachel Hirst, Deb Freeman, Play Manager Wigan Council and Zeno Vatter, Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust, are local children LtR: Heather, Emily, James and KeeleyPhoto: Paul Greenwood