They’ll all look a lot different now!
1. Golborne High summer play scheme
Jessica Miller, five, left, and Georgia Jackson, seven on cue at a summer play scheme held at Golborne High School with Wigan and Leigh College work experience student Stephanie PartingtonPhoto: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Story times at the Children's Library with Emmerson Boyce
Wigan Athletic defender Emmerson Boyce visited the temporary Children's Library at The Galleries, Wigan to read stories to youngsters and play Wii. Pictured with him are, left to right: Jack, Tom, James, Edward, Daniel, Ashley, Helen and Beth.Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Alphabet Zoo
Big smiles from Robert Ashton, aged two. from Standish, as he plays in the ball pit at Alphabet Zoo the children's adventure playground after its openingPhoto: John Callon
4. Launch of a Bickershaw play park project
Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust have teamed up with Community Foundation and the West Bickershaw Tenants and Residents Association to celebrate the start of building work on the new play park in Bickershaw. Pictured with Rachel Hirst, Deb Freeman, Play Manager Wigan Council and Zeno Vatter, Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust, are local children LtR: Heather, Emily, James and KeeleyPhoto: Paul Greenwood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.