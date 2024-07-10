Retro: Wigan children at play, 1996 to 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
We’ve been mining the Wigan Today picture archives again and have this time produced a selection of pictures taken between 1996 and 2010 of local youngsters at play.

They’ll all look a lot different now!

Jessica Miller, five, left, and Georgia Jackson, seven on cue at a summer play scheme held at Golborne High School with Wigan and Leigh College work experience student Stephanie Partington

1. Golborne High summer play scheme

Jessica Miller, five, left, and Georgia Jackson, seven on cue at a summer play scheme held at Golborne High School with Wigan and Leigh College work experience student Stephanie PartingtonPhoto: NICK FAIRHURST

Wigan Athletic defender Emmerson Boyce visited the temporary Children's Library at The Galleries, Wigan to read stories to youngsters and play Wii. Pictured with him are, left to right: Jack, Tom, James, Edward, Daniel, Ashley, Helen and Beth.

2. Story times at the Children's Library with Emmerson Boyce

Wigan Athletic defender Emmerson Boyce visited the temporary Children's Library at The Galleries, Wigan to read stories to youngsters and play Wii. Pictured with him are, left to right: Jack, Tom, James, Edward, Daniel, Ashley, Helen and Beth.Photo: Paul Greenwood

Big smiles from Robert Ashton, aged two. from Standish, as he plays in the ball pit at Alphabet Zoo the children's adventure playground after its opening

3. Alphabet Zoo

Big smiles from Robert Ashton, aged two. from Standish, as he plays in the ball pit at Alphabet Zoo the children's adventure playground after its openingPhoto: John Callon

Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust have teamed up with Community Foundation and the West Bickershaw Tenants and Residents Association to celebrate the start of building work on the new play park in Bickershaw. Pictured with Rachel Hirst, Deb Freeman, Play Manager Wigan Council and Zeno Vatter, Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust, are local children LtR: Heather, Emily, James and Keeley

4. Launch of a Bickershaw play park project

Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust have teamed up with Community Foundation and the West Bickershaw Tenants and Residents Association to celebrate the start of building work on the new play park in Bickershaw. Pictured with Rachel Hirst, Deb Freeman, Play Manager Wigan Council and Zeno Vatter, Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust, are local children LtR: Heather, Emily, James and KeeleyPhoto: Paul Greenwood

