RETRO: Wigan events in 2002 -

Here we are looking back 21 years to Wigan happenings in 2002, including charity events, a Search for a Star competition and a Wigan Athletic team photo.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th May 2023, 12:30 BST

RETRO – 2002

A group of Ukranian school children visit Heinz factory Kitt Green Wigan 2002

1. 2002

A group of Ukranian school children visit Heinz factory Kitt Green Wigan 2002

Staff of C-Tec, Steven's Way, Goose Green, present £1,000 each to Dr Bryson Potinger Heamatology Registrar at Manchester Royal for Leukaemia research and to David Wilde authorised volunteer for Derian House, the cheques were handed over by Pat Sanders and Stephen Collier.

2. 2002

Staff of C-Tec, Steven's Way, Goose Green, present £1,000 each to Dr Bryson Potinger Heamatology Registrar at Manchester Royal for Leukaemia research and to David Wilde authorised volunteer for Derian House, the cheques were handed over by Pat Sanders and Stephen Collier.

Robin Park Creche held a party for users on Saturday and while mum and dad went to do the shopping Jemma Cookson and Kira Shaw were planning their summer break 2002

3. 2002

Robin Park Creche held a party for users on Saturday and while mum and dad went to do the shopping Jemma Cookson and Kira Shaw were planning their summer break 2002

Community Police Officer Shaun Fairhurst presents Wigan Mencap Summer Funclub with a cheque for £100 from the G M Police Charity Fund.Andrew Featherstone ( centre) receives the cheque on behalf of the group.

4. 2002

Community Police Officer Shaun Fairhurst presents Wigan Mencap Summer Funclub with a cheque for £100 from the G M Police Charity Fund.Andrew Featherstone ( centre) receives the cheque on behalf of the group.

