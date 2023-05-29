RETRO: Wigan events in 2002

Staff of C-Tec, Steven's Way, Goose Green, present £1,000 each to Dr Bryson Potinger Heamatology Registrar at Manchester Royal for Leukaemia research and to David Wilde authorised volunteer for Derian House, the cheques were handed over by Pat Sanders and Stephen Collier. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
Community Police Officer Shaun Fairhurst presents Wigan Mencap Summer Funclub with a cheque for £100 from the G M Police Charity Fund.Andrew Featherstone ( centre) receives the cheque on behalf of the group. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW