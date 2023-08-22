News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

RETRO: Wigan folk enjoying Mesnes Park over the decades

We’re not writing off summer just yet and here’s another foray into the Wigan Today archives for pictures of folk enjoying the town’s Mesnes Park, largely on its sunnier days.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

All the colour pictures date from 2008 and 2009, the black and white ones from the 1960s to the ’80s and were mainly taken during the summer months.

.

1. Students, left to right:Charelle Glyndon, Kirsty Woolley, Ashley Taylor, Jodie Littler and Lauren Brookfield enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
.

2. Ruth O'Neill, left and Lucinda Mills enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
.

3. Children from Lowton West primary school visited Mesnes Park to learn about Victorian Wigan. Pictured are pupils LtR:Lewis, Thomas and Dominic

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
.

4. Katy Malone and daughter Lucy, left with friends Paula Fairhurst and her daughter Hannah enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan