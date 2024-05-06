RETRO: Wigan folk enjoying Mesnes Park over the decades

After endless months of rain we are being promised by forecasters of warmer times ahead – and maybe more relief from the wet stuff. And when the weather’s fine, where better to go locally than Mesnes Park. Here is a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today library of this jewel-in-the-crown being appreciated in years past.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th May 2024, 04:55 BST

All the colour pictures date from 2008 and 2009, the black and white ones from the 1960s to the ’80s and were mainly taken during the summer months.

1. Students, left to right:Charelle Glyndon, Kirsty Woolley, Ashley Taylor, Jodie Littler and Lauren Brookfield enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

2. Ruth O'Neill, left and Lucinda Mills enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

3. Children from Lowton West primary school visited Mesnes Park to learn about Victorian Wigan. Pictured are pupils LtR:Lewis, Thomas and Dominic

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

4. Katy Malone and daughter Lucy, left with friends Paula Fairhurst and her daughter Hannah enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

