RETRO: Wigan folk enjoying Mesnes Park over the decades

All the colour pictures date from 2008 and 2009, the black and white ones from the 1960s to the ’80s and were mainly taken during the summer months.
1. Students, left to right:Charelle Glyndon, Kirsty Woolley, Ashley Taylor, Jodie Littler and Lauren Brookfield enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park
Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
2. Ruth O'Neill, left and Lucinda Mills enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park
Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
3. Children from Lowton West primary school visited Mesnes Park to learn about Victorian Wigan. Pictured are pupils LtR:Lewis, Thomas and Dominic
Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
4. Katy Malone and daughter Lucy, left with friends Paula Fairhurst and her daughter Hannah enjoying the sunshine in Mesnes Park
Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
