RETRO: Wigan in 1973
Sports, scenes and celebrations, captured by our photographer Frank Orrell in 1973.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell
World snooker champion of 1969, 1971 and 1977 John Spencer, 2nd left, ready to play an exhibition match at the old Ashton Baths on the Friday night of 14th of September 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell
Young pals enjoying their half-term holidays in Mesnes Park, Wigan, on Monday 26th of February 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell
The busy Tupperware factory in Beech Hill on Monday 11th of June 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell