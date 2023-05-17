News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan in 1973

Sports, scenes and celebrations, captured by our photographer Frank Orrell in 1973.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th May 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO: 1973

1. 1973

Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1973

World snooker champion of 1969, 1971 and 1977 John Spencer, 2nd left, ready to play an exhibition match at the old Ashton Baths on the Friday night of 14th of September 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1973

Young pals enjoying their half-term holidays in Mesnes Park, Wigan, on Monday 26th of February 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1973

The busy Tupperware factory in Beech Hill on Monday 11th of June 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

