RETRO: Wigan in 1983

Rewind 40 years with a random selection of photographs including a few familiar faces, places, sports, events and Hindley Walking Day in 1983.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th May 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO – 1983

Well known Wigan clogger Walter Hurst busy in his Hindley workshop on Wednesday 20th of July 1983.

1. 1983

Well known Wigan clogger Walter Hurst busy in his Hindley workshop on Wednesday 20th of July 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell

Football star Duncan McKenzie who played for Notts Forest, Leeds, Everton, Chelsea and Blackburn pictured with officials when he opened the new club house at Garswood United on Monday 21st of February 1983.

2. 1983

Football star Duncan McKenzie who played for Notts Forest, Leeds, Everton, Chelsea and Blackburn pictured with officials when he opened the new club house at Garswood United on Monday 21st of February 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell

The demolition of the old St. Oswald's School on Liverpool Road, Ashton, in March 1983.

3. 1983

The demolition of the old St. Oswald's School on Liverpool Road, Ashton, in March 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell

Young wrestlers from Riley's Gym in Whelley who gained overall 2nd place in an international tournament in Belgium in June 1983. The lads are, front, left to right, Warren Moorfield, John Hughes and Paddy Goven. Back, left to right, Terry Goven, Tony Leyland, Neil Maxwell and Anthony Wooley.

4. 1983

Young wrestlers from Riley's Gym in Whelley who gained overall 2nd place in an international tournament in Belgium in June 1983. The lads are, front, left to right, Warren Moorfield, John Hughes and Paddy Goven. Back, left to right, Terry Goven, Tony Leyland, Neil Maxwell and Anthony Wooley. Photo: Frank Orrell

