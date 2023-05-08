RETRO: Wigan in 1983

Football star Duncan McKenzie who played for Notts Forest, Leeds, Everton, Chelsea and Blackburn pictured with officials when he opened the new club house at Garswood United on Monday 21st of February 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell
Young wrestlers from Riley's Gym in Whelley who gained overall 2nd place in an international tournament in Belgium in June 1983.
The lads are, front, left to right, Warren Moorfield, John Hughes and Paddy Goven. Back, left to right, Terry Goven, Tony Leyland, Neil Maxwell and Anthony Wooley. Photo: Frank Orrell