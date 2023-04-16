RETRO: Wigan in 1989

A few famous faces, events, sporting action and celebrations in Wigan in 1989.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
RETRO – 1989
1. 1989
Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a "Have a Heart" charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall on Sunday 9th of April 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
The 19th Wigan Boys Brigade, Vale Methodists, Appley Bridge, who won the Wigan Section Football Cup Final beating the 12th Wigan, St. John's, Hindley Green, 11-2 at Ince on Wednesday 12th of April 1989. At the back are Gary Fox, left, Director of Mitchell Fox Services, who provided the team strip and team manager Bill Farrell. Photo: Frank Orrell