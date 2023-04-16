News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
3 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
5 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
6 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
6 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
7 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

RETRO: Wigan in 1989

A few famous faces, events, sporting action and celebrations in Wigan in 1989.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO – 1989

Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a "Have a Heart" charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall on Sunday 9th of April 1989.

1. 1989

Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a "Have a Heart" charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall on Sunday 9th of April 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The 19th Wigan Boys Brigade, Vale Methodists, Appley Bridge, who won the Wigan Section Football Cup Final beating the 12th Wigan, St. John's, Hindley Green, 11-2 at Ince on Wednesday 12th of April 1989. At the back are Gary Fox, left, Director of Mitchell Fox Services, who provided the team strip and team manager Bill Farrell.

2. 1989

The 19th Wigan Boys Brigade, Vale Methodists, Appley Bridge, who won the Wigan Section Football Cup Final beating the 12th Wigan, St. John's, Hindley Green, 11-2 at Ince on Wednesday 12th of April 1989. At the back are Gary Fox, left, Director of Mitchell Fox Services, who provided the team strip and team manager Bill Farrell. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Action from Wigan Hockey Festival at Robin Park on Saturday 2nd of September 1989.

3. 1989

Action from Wigan Hockey Festival at Robin Park on Saturday 2nd of September 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A glass of warming punch for guests arriving for a Victorian evening organised by Wigan Leisure Department at Haigh Hall on Tuesday 19th of December 1989.

4. 1989

A glass of warming punch for guests arriving for a Victorian evening organised by Wigan Leisure Department at Haigh Hall on Tuesday 19th of December 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wigan