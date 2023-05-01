RETRO: Wigan news and events in 2007
Fund-raisers, recycling robots and shopping centre openings all hit the headlines 16 years ago. These are some of the events covered by our photographers in 2007.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st May 2023, 15:45 BST
1. 2007
Dave Taggart and Nick Deakin with Recycler the robot at Woodfield Primary School Wigan. Photo: Gary Kelman
2. 2007.
Paul Buer in Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Hollow in October 2007. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. 2007
Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee turn on the lights at Wigan's Christmas Light switch Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
4. 2007
The main stand of the new Leigh Sports Village Stadium begins to take shape behind site manager Bill Anderson, of Hall Construction Photo: Nick Fairhurst