RETRO: Wigan news and events in 2007

Fund-raisers, recycling robots and shopping centre openings all hit the headlines 16 years ago. These are some of the events covered by our photographers in 2007.

By Sian Jones
Published 1st May 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO:2007

Dave Taggart and Nick Deakin with Recycler the robot at Woodfield Primary School Wigan.

1. 2007

Dave Taggart and Nick Deakin with Recycler the robot at Woodfield Primary School Wigan. Photo: Gary Kelman

Paul Buer in Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Hollow in October 2007.

2. 2007.

Paul Buer in Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Hollow in October 2007. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee turn on the lights at Wigan's Christmas Light switch

3. 2007

Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee turn on the lights at Wigan's Christmas Light switch Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

The main stand of the new Leigh Sports Village Stadium begins to take shape behind site manager Bill Anderson, of Hall Construction

4. 2007

The main stand of the new Leigh Sports Village Stadium begins to take shape behind site manager Bill Anderson, of Hall Construction Photo: Nick Fairhurst

